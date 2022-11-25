VOICES, Pitt-Greensburg’s reading series celebrating the beauty and diversity of America’s literary landscape, will bring together authors Adriana E. Ramirez and Scott Silsbe, along with Pitt-Greensburg student writers on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. on the campus’ Fireside Lounge in Chambers Hall.
The reading, part of a three-day in-person celebration of storytelling, is free and open to the public. Books by the visiting authors will be available for sale and signing.
Silsbe is the author of four books of poetry: “Unattended Fire,” “The River Underneath the City,” “Muskrat Friday Dinner,” and “Meet Me Where We Survive.” His poems and prose have appeared in many magazines and other publications. Born in Detroit, Silsbe now lives in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.
Ramirez is a Mexican-Colombian writer, critic, and performance poet based in Pittsburgh. She won the inaugural PEN/Fusion Emerging Writers Prize in 2015 for her novella-length work of nonfiction, “Dead Boys” (Little A, 2016). Her reviews, essays, and poems have also appeared in “The Atlantic,” “The Los Angeles Times,” “The Boston Globe,” “The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,” ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” “Los Angeles Review of Books,” “Guernica/PEN America,” and “Literary Hub,” among others.
The reading is one of three events celebrating storytelling that week.
“Wild Gratitude,” the Pitt-Greensburg’s Fall 2022 Storytellers Showcase, will bring together visiting writers, students, faculty, and alumni authors for readings, performances, and book launch celebrations. All events begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge and are free and open to the public.
The schedule also includes:
• Tuesday, Nov. 29: Storytellers’ Showcase featuring Pitt-Greensburg poets, writers, and filmmakers, and digital storytellers. Free-book table, on-site/on-request Typewriter Poems, and more.
• Thursday, Dec. 1: Book Launch Celebration for authors Adam Matcho (“Cash for Gold”) and Celeste Gainey (“…while we were waiting to become part of our century”), with opening readings by Pitt-Greensburg students Misha Laity and Caitlin Cruser. Copies of authors’ limited-edition books, created by the Pitt-Greensburg Literary and Online Publishing class, will be available for sale ($8) and author signings. Reception to follow the readings.
