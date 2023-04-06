Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts will be hosting a visit to campus by groundbreaking American choreographer Twyla Tharp.
Tharp will be appearing as part of the Conservatory's spring dance concert and the Pittsburgh Playhouse Presents Artists Series.
The concert will feature Tharp's "Sweet Fields," along with three other works. It will be presented from Wednesday, April 19 to Sunday, April 23. On April 23, Tharp will share her thoughts on dance, choreography and her storied career in a special VIP meet-and-greet with audience members. She will also offer a public lecture on her book "The Creative Habit."
