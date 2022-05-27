Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University has announced its 2022-23 season, which will include performances across a multitude of disciplines.
Highlights of the season are:
• Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts will have dance and theater performances. Six full theater productions are planned: “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Kentucky,” “Cinderella,” “Newsies,” “Men on Boats” and “Sense and Sensibility.”
• The 2022-23 season will also mark the second year of Playhouse Presents, which brings performing artists from across the globe to Pittsburgh. This year the theme is “Shaping the Arts: Black Femme Artists and Creators,” and will include a dance-theater work by the group Urban Bush Women, a performance by drummer Terri Lynne Carrington and the opera “Parable of the Sower” by Toshi Reagon.
• The Playhouse will continue to host National Theatre Live, an initiative operated by the Royal National Theatre in London, which broadcasts performances to cinemas and arts centers around the world. Speakers will also be coming as part of National Geographic Live’s touring speaker series.
For more information, including performance dates, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com.