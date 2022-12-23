The Pittsburgh Opera will continue its 2022-23 season with the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of Handel’s baroque opera “Ariodante,” from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Pittsburgh CAPA Theater.
Set in Medieval Scotland, “Ariodante” tells a tale of love, jealousy, deception, and redemption. “Ariodante” was first performed in London in 1735, and had a run of 11 performances. After additional London performances in 1736, it was not performed again until 1926, in Stuttgart, Germany. Of the 42 operas Handel composed, “Ariodante” is the only one set in the United Kingdom.
