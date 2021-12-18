Pittsburgh Opera will perform two new operas this winter at its Bitz Opera Factory headquarters in the Strip District.
The first opera is “The Rose Elf,” based on the fairy tale “The Elf of the Rose” by Hans Christian Andersen. Demonstrating that not all fairy tales have happy endings, a carefree Elf loses its innocence after witnesseing a despicable crime, and resolves to give closure to the victim’s beloved.
The performance dates are: Jan. 22, 8 p.m.; Jan. 25, 7 p.m.; Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, 2 p.m.
The second opera is the world premiere of “In a Grove.” It’s based on the short story by Ryunosuke Akutagawa, which inspired Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Rashomon.” Set in 1920s rural Oregon, “In a Grove” is a murder mystery that shows the elusive nature of truth.
The performance dates are: Feb. 19, 8 p.m.; Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2 p.m.; March 1, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m.
Each opera’s runtime is about an hour. Pittsburgh Opera is requiring both mask-wearing and proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all audience members.
For more information, visit pittsburghopera.org/tickets.