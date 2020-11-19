Building on its presentation of the Mozart opera “Cosi fan tutte,” Pittsburgh Opera will present six performances of composer David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs” in front of live audiences at its headquarters at 2425 Liberty Ave., in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
The Pittsburgh Opera’s safety protocols include reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings, temperature checks for people entering the building, and more.
The six performances will be from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17. Although the first four performances are sold out, limited seating is still available for the Dec. 15 and 17 performances. The performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 will be livestreamed for free on the Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
“Soldier Songs” combines elements of theater, opera, rock-infused concert music, and animation to explore the perceptions versus the realities of the soldier, the loss and exploitation of innocence, and the difficulty of expressing the truth of war.
For additional information, visit www.pittsburghopera.org.