Pittsburgh Opera is hosting its annual sale at its headquarters at the Bitz Opera Factory at 2425 Liberty Ave., in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, from Thursday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 21.

More than 100 pianos will be available. Every year, Pittsburgh Opera receives a free loan of new pianos for rehearsal, coaching, and performance needs. To support the loan program, these and other pianos are sold at institutional prices not typically available in retail stores.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In