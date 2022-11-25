Pittsburgh Opera will have its inaugural summer camp in July.
The camp, called Bravo Academy, is designed for high school students who are interested in opera and other performing arts. Participants will receive hands-on experience with industry professionals and performers. Each instructor is a specialist in their field, selected to offer participants a broad, accurate view of the world of opera.
Space is also available for participants interested in scenic and costume design, stage direction, and various other creative and production-related performance elements.
Bravo Academy will culminate with a final, professional showcase performance by the participants at the Bitz Opera Factory on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Each performer will show off the skills they’ve learned in a scene selected especially for them. Family and friends of the participants can attend.
The two-week camp will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.
