The Pittsburgh Opera is returning to the Benedum Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with “The Magic Flute,” Mozart’s most-celebrated opera.
Performances are set for 8 p.m Nov. 6.; 7 p.m Nov. 9.; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The performances will be sung in English, with English supertitles projected above the stage.
Per Pittsburgh Opera’s COVID-19 safety protocols, patrons must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. Full details, including vaccination exemptions who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated and others, are available at pittsburghopera.org/COVID.