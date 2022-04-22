Pittsburgh Opera is having its first-ever Family Day on Saturday, May 7.
The free event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bitz Opera Factory, Pittsburgh Opera’s headquarters in the Strip District.
Family Day consists of four different activities designed to expose children, teens and their families to some of the many components that make up opera:
--A musical instrument “petting zoo,” where volunteers from the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra will show, discuss, and demonstrate the wide range of instruments often found in an opera’s orchestra.
--A voice lesson led by a member of the Pittsburgh Opera. Children will learn about different voice types, how to use proper breath support, how to project their voices and more.
--Experts from Attack Theatre will explain and demonstrate different kinds of dancing and creative movement, as well as discuss the art of choreography.
--Opera productions use a wide range of props, and children will learn what goes into making common opera props, and make their own.
Participants will be split into four groups, which will rotate throughout the four activities. There is no minimum age to attend. Parents or guardians must accompany children younger than high school age. A free brown bag concert will follow at noon, which is also open to members of the public who are not attending Family Day activities.
Family Day is a “mask friendly” event. Those attending over age 5 must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Registration is limited to 100 participants, including parents. Information is available online at pittsburghopera.org.