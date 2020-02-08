The Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2020-21 season, the company’s 82nd.
Along with a multitude of events, ranging from free community concerts to black-tie galas, the season will encompass three operas produced at the Benedum Center, one at Pittsburgh’s CAPA School Theater, the Second Stage Project at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters, and a Pittsburgh premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
Benedum Center productions will be “Rusalka,” on Oct. 10, 13, 16 and 18; “The Magic Flute,” on Nov. 7, 10, 13 and 15; and “Aida,” on March 20, 23, 26 and 28 in 2021. “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” a Pittsburgh premiere, will be at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center May 8, 11, 14 and 21 in 2021; “Emmeline,” also a Pittsburgh premiere, will be at the Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater on Jan. 23, 26, 29 and 31; and “Soldier Songs,” will be at the Second Stage Project Feb. 20, 23. 26 and 28 in 2021.
For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghopera.org.