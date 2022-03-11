Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2022-23 season, its 84th.
The company will be producing six operas, which will be performed across four different venues -- the Benedum Center, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater and the Bitz Opera Factory, the headquarters of the Pittsburgh Opera.
The scheduled productions are:
--"Rusalka," with music by Antonin Dvorak, at the Benedum Center Sept. 17, 20, 23 and 25.
--"The Marriage of Figaro," with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the Benedum Center Nov. 5, 8, 11 and 13.
--"Ariodante," with music by George Frideric Handel, at the Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, Jan. 21, 24, 27 and 29.
--"Il Trovatore," with music by Giuseppe Verdi, at the Benedum Center, March 25, 28, 31 and April 2.
--"Denis and Katya," with music by Philip Venables, at the Bitz Opera Factory, May 6, 9, 12, 14 and 20.
--"We Shall Not Be Moved," with music by Daniel Bernard Roumain, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, May 13, 16, 18, 19 and 21.
