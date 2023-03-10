Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2023-24 season, the company's 85th.
The company will be producing six operas, which will be performed across a total of four different venues — the Benedum Center, the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, and the Bitz Opera Factory, Pittsburgh Opera's headquarters.
— "The Barber of Seville," Benedum Center, Oct. 14, 17, 20 and 22.
— "The Flying Dutchman," Benedum Center, Nov. 11, 14, 17 and 19.
— "Iphigenie en Tauride," Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, Jan. 20, 23, 26, 28.
— "Proving Up," Bitz Opera Factory, Feb. 17, 20, 23 and 25.
— "La Traviata," Benedum Center, March 16, 19, 22 and 24.
— "The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson," Byham Theater, April 27, 30 and May 3 and 5.
