The 31st Pittsburgh Irish Festival is moving to a new location for this weekend’s event.
Mairin Petrone, festival executive director, said the festival will be held at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Homestead.
“We used to be on the Sandcastle property,” Petrone said, adding that since the Pittsburgh water park extended their season this year into September, the festival decided to look for a new location. “We were out looking for a new venue, and we totally fell in love with the furnace property.”
The move brings additional parking, and a chance for people to explore the furnace site, maintained by Rivers of Steel.
“I couldn’t be more excited for people to see the new area,” she said. “Rivers of Steel is a fantastic group.”
New this year is Five Farms Irish Cream Celtic Kitchen, where both professional and amateur bakers and chefs will demonstrate Irish cooking and baking throughout the whole weekend.
Food is always popular at the festival, Petrone said. Attendees can eat authentic Irish meals and sample and purchase foods and snacks made in Ireland like Guinness chocolate, Keogh’s potato chips, Mileeven Honey with Jameson, soda bread and scone mixes, Butlers candy bars, Irish teas and coffees and more.
Petrone said between 20,000 and 25,000 people attend the event on average, and one of the biggest draws is the music.
“We’ll have performances on four stages throughout the entire weekend,” she said. “We bring in international bands, regional bands and showcase the local talent here in Pittsburgh.”
Shopping and children’s activities are also on tap during the festival’s three-day run.
“We really have something for everyone,” Petrone said.
Other performers and offerings include: The Real Irish Comedy Tour featuring David Nihill, Adam Burke and Mick Thomas; Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing from Ace Axe Throwing; a musical session tent where musicians can join up and play their favorite Irish songs; an Irish Author’s Corner; a Genealogy Pavilion; Irish breeds of dogs can be visited at the Irish Dog Area; Irish education sessions; cultural beverage tastings for those 21 and over and Sunday Irish Mass.
“I recommend people get their tickets soon,” Petrone said.
The Pittsburgh Irish Festival is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9 – 11 at The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, 801 Carrie Furnace Boulevard, Pittsburgh. Hours Friday are 4 to 11 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 at the gate for adults, but other discounted ticket options are available. Children 12 and under are free and weekend and group-ticket options are available.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit pghirishfest.org.
