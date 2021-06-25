Organizers of the Pittsburgh Irish Festival have announced the entertainment lineup for the event.
It will be a mix of well-known acts, new performers, area dance groups, and more. They will be performing on four stages throughout the course of the festival.
The artists will include Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, the Screaming Orphans, Rory Makem, Brother Angus, Corned Beef & Curry, Donnie Irish and the Wild Geese, and more.
The festival will happen Sept. 10-12 at the Lots at Sandcastle. For more information, visit pghirishfest.org.