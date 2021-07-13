As part of ongoing efforts to support a diverse array of artists and advocate for racial justice in the arts community, the Pittsburgh Foundation has launched “Exposure: An Artists Program.”
It will provide about $395,000 in funding this year. “Exposure” will support artists working in all mediums, with preference given to those who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and artists working individually or in collectives at the intersection of the arts and social justice.
Also, the program will offer funding to artists who have never received grants before, and will include three co-fellowships that place artists with established arts organizations to provide recommendations for addressing inequity.
Applicants must attend a virtual information session on Tuesday, July 20 or Thursday, Aug. 12. Funding decisions will be made by Nov. 30.
Additional information and guidelines are available at pittsburghfoundation.org.