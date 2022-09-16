Ready to tackle pre-holiday season home improvement projects?
The Fall Home Show–in its second year–is a three-day abbreviated version of the 10-day Spring Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. Whether finally installing solar panels, upgrading gutters, or doing interior painting, visitors can shop and compare hundreds of the latest home products and services, including Ask the Experts and savings with show-only discounts.
Dr. Lori, expert appraiser on the History Channel’s “The Curse of Oak Island,” will be on hand all three days to appraise visitors’ heirlooms, collectibles, or antiques. Show-goers are limited to one free item per person, with photos acceptable for larger items.
Farm to Table and the Train Collectors Association (TCA) will also be at the Fall Show. Doug Oster will be on the Farm to Table stage to talk about organic farming and foods, wines, and whiskeys will cover more space than last year. The TCA will feature towns and villages in the holiday spirit.
The show runs Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown. Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The show is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at PghHome.com or at the Convention Center Box Office on show days. Tickets are $10 for adults; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; and children under 6 are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.