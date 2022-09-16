Ready to tackle pre-holiday season home improvement projects?

The Fall Home Show–in its second year–is a three-day abbreviated version of the 10-day Spring Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. Whether finally installing solar panels, upgrading gutters, or doing interior painting, visitors can shop and compare hundreds of the latest home products and services, including Ask the Experts and savings with show-only discounts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In