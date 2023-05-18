Pittsburgh Dance Council has announced its 2023-24 season, including performances from international companies.

Among those slated to perform are Vertigo, from Israel; Grupo Corpo, from Brazil; and Rocío Molina, from Spain. Each is making their debut in the U.S. and Pittsburgh. American companies set to perform during the season are Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, and MOMIX.

