The Pittsburgh Dance Council has announced its 2022-23 season, which will include a performance by the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and Pittsburgh premieres of works by international artists.
The season starts Saturday, Sept. 17 with the Alonzo Kings LINES Ballet appearing at the Byham Theater. The other performances in the season are:
--Ballet Hispanico, Saturday, Nov. 19, Byham Theater.
--Hiroaki Umeda, Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 31, Wood Street Galleries.
--Rubberband, Saturday, Jan. 21, Byham Theater.
--Le Patin Libre, Thursday, March 9 to Saturday, May 11, the UPMC Rink at PPG Place.
--Rocio Molina, Wednesday, April 5, Byham Theater.
Also, Streb Extreme Action, a dance company founded by choreographer Elizabeth Streb, will be performing as part of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.
Tickets or additional information are available at TrustArts.org/DANCE, or by calling 412-456-6666.