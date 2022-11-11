Kendra Whitlock Ingram will lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust starting Feb. 1.
The Duquesne University graduate and current president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee will be replacing retiring president and CEO Kevin McMahon. Ingram will be the second female president and CEO and first person of color to be at the Cultural Trust’s helm in its 38-year history.
David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and CEO and chair of the search committee said, “She is going to be a hands-on leader who is positioned extraordinarily well to amplify where the Cultural Trust has excelled, including collaboration, creativity and innovation.”
Ingram said, “The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s growing regional, national, and international reputation for employing the arts as a community builder and economic catalyst is just one of the many reasons that I’m heading back to my college town.”
Ingram brings more than 20 years of senior management performing arts experience to the role. Prior to her work at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, she served as executive director of the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, as well as vice president of programming and education at the Omaha Performing Arts Center in Nebraska. Ingram has also held leadership roles with the Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia, and with the orchestras in Baltimore, Detroit, Phoenix and Tulsa, Okla.
Ingram is a native of Scranton.
