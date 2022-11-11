Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.