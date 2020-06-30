The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced changes to its 2020-21 PNC Broadway series as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The engagement of “Hadestown,” originally scheduled for Oct. 27-Nov. 1, has been rescheduled to Sept. 7-12, 2021. “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” originally scheduled for Nov. 17-22, will not come to the Benedum Center as part of the 2020-21 Broadway season. It will possibly be presented in a future season.
The updated schedule includes the following shows:
- “Hamilton,” Jan. 5-Feb. 7
- “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Feb. 16-21
- “Oklahoma!”, March 9-14
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” March 30-April 4
- “My Fair Lady,” April 13-18.
- “Tootsie,” Aug. 10-15, 2021
- “Hadestown,” Sept. 7-12, 2021
For additional information, visit trustarts.org.