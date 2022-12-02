The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is hosting its first-ever Hip Hop Summit Saturday.
The full-day event will be at the Trust Arts Education Center on Liberty Avenue.
The summit will have five free community events and workshops: “Learn to Spray and Style Write Workshop” and “Graffiti Gallery Tour” by Max Gonzales and Shane Pilsner; a screening of the classic hip hop film, “Wild Style” at the Harris Theater; “Basics of Popping and Animation” workshop by Mario Quinn Lyles of Level Up Studios; and an “All-Styles Dance Battle” that is open to the public.
Advanced registration for all community workshops and events is required to attend.
The summit will close with a ticketed emcee and DJ showcase featuring DJ Nate da Barber, DJ Inception, DJ Yamez and a performance by 1Hood Media artists Said, Treble NLS, JM the Poet, SpecialK and DJ QRX.
The summit marks the kick-off of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023. Information on the summit and other events can be found at TrustArts.org/HipHop.
