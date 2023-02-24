The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the featured lineup for the 2023 EQT Children’s Theater Festival, which is set for Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.
Now in its 37th year, this year’s featured arts groups and performers hail from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Britain, Madagascar and the United States. The featured performances this year will include “The Gruffalo,” a much-loved musical adaptation of the classic picture book of the same name; “It’s Okay to be Different,” based on the stories of bestselling author Todd Parr; “Bouyant SEA,” an interactive experience featuring a large water table; “Hiccup,” a musical about working together and friendship; “A Letter for Elena,” which incorporates dance; “Sakasaka,” a wordless physical comedy in which three clowns use movement to convey a story; “Origami Tales,” which uses the medium of Origami to tell its story; and the return of “Mr. Messado’s School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart,” a special performance geared at teens.
