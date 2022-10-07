The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced productions in its Children’s Theater and Bridge Theater series, as well as productions that will be in the EQT Children’s Theater Festival in the spring.
The Children’s Theater Series will be kicking off Saturday, Jan. 14 with a production of “Llama Llama – Live!” It will continue with “Rapunzel” from Saturday, Feb. 4 to Monday, Feb. 6, followed by “Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza,” on Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20. All three productions will be at the Byham Theater.
The Bridge Theater Series, designed for pre-teens and teens, begins with “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries” Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24. On Friday, April 28, 2023, “The Lightning Thief – TYA Edition” will be staged. Both productions will be at the Byham Theater.
The EQT Children’s Theater Festival will happen Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21. “The Gruffalo” will be presented at the Byham Theater, and “A Letter for Elena” will be at the PNC Theatre at Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Information on tickets or series subscriptions are available at TrustArts.org/Kids or by calling 412-456-1390.
