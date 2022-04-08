Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements, including proof of vaccination and masking, will now be determined on an event-by-event basis, as set by the artist or promoter.
Starting this week, entry requirements will be provided at TrustArts.org/Welcome as well as outlined in pre-show communications.
The decision was made in response to low positivity levels in Allegheny County. Officials will continue to monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and adjust protocols as necessary. Individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements, so patrons are asked to check for updates on individual event pages before attending performances.
PCT oversees a number of venues in Pittsburgh, including Benedum Center, Byham Theater, Heinz Hall and August Wilson African American Cultural Center.