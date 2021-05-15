Plans have been changed for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in June.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Wednesday it will now be having outdoor performances, food vendors and Artist Market booths at Point State Park. Previously-announced Dollar Bank Main Stage headliners will now perform at Point State Park. The shift of the performances to the park replaces performances that were originally set to happen in Byham Theater. This eliminates the need for those attending to reserve advance tickets or use the CLEAR Health Pass App.
Also, given that capacity restrictions have been lifted, advance ticket reservations will no longer be required for the Artist Market or the Riverside Stage at Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park. However, masks will be required for all festival visitors in all locations, both inside and outside. All staff, volunteers and artists will have to use the CLEAR Health Pass app prior to checking into the festival each day.
Virtual events will remain part of the festival, which is set for June 4-6 and 11-13.
For additional information, visit TrustArts.org/TRAF.