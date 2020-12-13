Given the state of the coronavirus, positive news concerning a vaccine, and reports from Broadway touring industry organizations, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is anticipating the return of live Broadway programming to its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series next fall.
Subscriptions for a new, seven-show package are on sale now for new ticket buyers, and current season ticket holders will be given priority and their seats will automatically be moved into the new show dates.
The seven-show PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh package is as follows:
* "Hadestown," Sept. 7-12, 2021
* "Pretty Woman: The Musical," Oct. 26-31, 2021
* "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," Nov. 16-21, 2021
* "Oklahoma!," Jan. 4-9, 2022
* "Hamilton," Feb. 22-March 13, 2022
* "To Kill a Mockingbird," April 19-24, 2022
* "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," May 17-22, 2022
Virtual programs and series are set to continue throughout the new year. One planned upcoming performance is the Pittsburgh Dance Council presentation of "Le Patin Libre," from Company Carte Blanche in Canada. It will take place March 5-6, 2021 at MassMutual Ice Rink at PPG Place in Pittsburgh.
For information or tickets, call 412-456-1390 or visit TrustArts.org/Broadway.org.