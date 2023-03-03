The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale is presenting “Luminous: Music Inspired by Light” this weekend.
According to Susan Medley, Pittsburgh Concert Chorale music director and conductor, “Light has been used in literature for centuries as a metaphor for the Divine, for understanding, for love, hope, joy, peace. The music you will hear in this concert touches on all these themes and more.”
