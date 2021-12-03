Pittsburgh comedian Ty Mac is topping the bill for a Christmas fundraiser Saturday at the Washington Moose Lodge 22 on West Chestnut Street in Washington.
This is the first time the “Comics at Christmas” event has taken place in Washington, having previously been in Monroeville and Murraysville. Mac said it will benefit needy families in the region. Mac will be joined by fellow comics Frank Perman, a funeral director in Shaler who does stand-up comedy on the side, and Jus Janell, a stand-up comedian who is also a magician.
“This my way of giving back,” said Mac, whose real name is Tyrone McKelvia.
A native of Homewood and now a resident of Swissvale, Mac been an active presence on the Pittsburgh comedy scene and has also worked as an actor. He’s appeared in commercials and movies filmed in the Pittsburgh area like “Out of the Furnace,” “The Next Three Days,” “Dogma” and the 1990 remake of “The Night of the Living Dead.” He won the Pittsburgh Improv’s funniest comic award in both 2009 and 2011.
He points to stand-up comics like George Carlin, David Chappelle, Wanda Sykes and David Tyree as influences. Mac said that he has been clean and sober for 30 years, and Tyree encouraged him “to continue to bring laughter to people who so desperately need it.”
What does Mac like about being a stand-up comic?
“Laughter is the language that we all understand,” he said. “With all the things going on in the world today, to bring some laughter to others, that’s my niche in life that God has blessed me with.”
Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. with dinner beforehand. Tickets or information are available by calling 724-222-9757.