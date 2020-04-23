Pittsburgh CLO has cancelled it summer season of musicals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was set to open on June 2. It was to include the national tours of “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Once on This Island,” along with productions of “Cabaret,” “Guys and Dolls,” ”Sister Act” and “A Chorus Line.”{Season ticket holders will be able to transfer tickets to next year’s newly announced 75th Anniversary “Season to Remember.”
The organization’s 75th Anniversary “Season to Remember” will begin on June 1, 2021, with the national tour of “Jersey Boys,” followed by five self-produced shows: “Kinky Boots,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Sister Act,” and a special 50th Anniversary production of “Godspell.”