Pittsburgh CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol,” featuring Broadway star Michael Cerveris as Ebenezer Scrooge, comes to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh Dec. 9-23.
“I think nearly all of us see ourselves somewhere in the tale of Scrooge’s redemption. The story’s message, that we can all still change for the better, is one that means more than ever these days. And getting to share the ways this tale makes a place for every one of us at the holiday table … well it’s a true gift,” Cerveris said.
Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award winning actor for his roles as Bruce Bechdel in “Fun Home” and as John Wilkes Booth in “Assassins.” He has also garnered Tony Award nominations for his roles in “Evita,” “LoveMusik,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “The Who’s Tommy.” He can currently be seen on television as “Watson” in the HBO series “The Gilded Age.”
Each December, Pittsburgh CLO’s student matinees of “A Musical Christmas Carol” introduce over 7,000 young people to the magic of live theater, many for the first time. Families, co-workers, and groups of friends from across the region make this holiday tradition an annual outing to experience and sing-along with the magic of this seasonal favorite.
Each performance is 2 hours, including a 15 minute intermission
A special sensory-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The performance includes slight production accommodations that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members. An American Sign Language interpretation will also be available during this performance.
