Pittsburgh CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol,” featuring Broadway star Michael Cerveris as Ebenezer Scrooge, comes to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh Dec. 9-23.

“I think nearly all of us see ourselves somewhere in the tale of Scrooge’s redemption. The story’s message, that we can all still change for the better, is one that means more than ever these days. And getting to share the ways this tale makes a place for every one of us at the holiday table … well it’s a true gift,” Cerveris said.

