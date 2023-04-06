The Pittsburgh CLO has announced its lineup of summer musicals.
The season will start Tuesday, June 13 with the Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes." It will run through Sunday, June 18.
The rest of the lineup is:
n "Into the Woods," June 27-July 2.
n "The Sound of Music," July 11-16.
n "Once on This Island," July 25-30.
n "Guys and Dolls," Aug. 8-13.
n "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," Aug. 22-27.
All performances will be at the Benedum Center. For tickets or information, go online to pittsburghclo.org.
