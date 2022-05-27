The Pittsburgh CLO has announced its summer season of musicals, and it will include two CLO premieres.
It will be the first regular season for the company since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled, and last year the CLO celebrated its 75th anniversary with outdoor productions at Heinz Field. This season will have enhancements for CLO patrons, such as entertainment in the lobby and dance parties in the street outside the Benedum Center, where all the productions will be staged.
The season starts June 7 with “Jersey Boys,” the musical about the Four Seasons, and it will finish June 12. The rest of the season is as follows:
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” June 21-26, starring Clay Aiken and Paige Davis, the winner of five Tony Awards and a Pittsburgh CLO premiere.
• “Kinky Boots,” July 5-10, with a score by Cyndi Lauper.
• “Godspell,” July 12-17, the classic musical from 1973 based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew.
• “A Chorus Line,” July 26-31, another classic musical from the 1970s and the winner of nine Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize winner for drama.
• “Sister Act,” Aug. 9-14, a Pittsburgh CLO premiere based on the 1992 movie.
Tickets or information are available at pittsburghclo.org.