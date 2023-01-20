Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will be staging Michael Pink’s world-renowned “Dracula” for the first time in Pittsburgh from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Benedum Center.
PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler said, “Michael Pink’s ‘Dracula’ is unlike anything Pittsburgh has ever seen before. The gothic scenery, theatrical choreography and exquisite storytelling really underline the attraction of the Dracula myth to audiences far beyond the ballet world.”
“Dracula” is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel detailing London businessman Jonathan Harker’s journey to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula, the perfect picture of courtly elegance and menacing force. Dracula, a vampire surviving on the blood of the living, casts spells over Jonathan and his friends, who must sacrifice everything to stop him.
Pink created “Dracula” in 1996 in collaboration with England’s Northern Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Gable. Widely regarded as a ballet far ahead of its time, the production has maintained its appeal as a cutting-edge and theatrical presentation of the unique style of “dance drama” that Pink made famous.
This production of “Dracula” is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older. Showtimes are set for Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. For additional information go online to pbt.org or call 412-456-6666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.