Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has announced the appointment of Adam W. McKinney as its new artistic director.
He will be the company’s seventh artistic director in its 54-year-history and its first artistic director of color. He will begin his job in March.
Throughout his career, McKinney has served as an arts organization director, tenured professor, choreographer, dancer, educator and activist. He most recently was an associate professor of dance at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He also was the co-director and co-founder of DNAWORKS, an arts and service organization committed to healing through the arts and dialogue. Previously, he was the inaugural chair of the dance department at the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe.
McKinney has danced with some of the world’s preeminent dance companies, including the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Milwaukee Ballet Company and more. He holds degrees from Butler University in Indianapolis and New York University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.