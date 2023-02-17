Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2023-24 season.
It will feature three full-length story ballets and two mixed repertory programs:
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 1:19 am
n “Light in the Dark,” Byham Theater, Oct. 27-29.
n “The Nutcracker,” Benedum Center, Dec. 8-28.
n “Beauty and the Beast,” Benedum Center, Feb. 16-25, 2024, Benedum Center
n “Spring Mix,” Benedum Center, April 5-7, 2024, Benedum Center
n “Cinderella,” Benedum Center, May 17-19, 2024, Benedum Center
Additional information is available at pbt.org.
