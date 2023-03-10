Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) longtime principal artist Amanda Cochrane has announced her retirement.
Cochrane has danced with the PBT for 14 years and was promoted to the rank of principal in 2014. Because of an ankle injury, Cochrane will not be giving a final performance. Her last performance with PBT was as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker" in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.