The Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society is presenting the 1956 French featurette "The Red Balloon" with the accompaniment of a theater organ at Keystone Oaks High School in Dormont on Friday, April 14.
The program also will include "The Electric House," a 1922 Buster Keaton silent comedy. Both films will be accompanied by Peter Krasinski, the house organist at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island. Krasinski is a one-time winner of the National Competition in Organ Improvisation sponsored by the American Guild of Organists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.