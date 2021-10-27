On Thursday, PICT Classic Theatre will present its first live, in-person performance following the COVID-19 shutdown: William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”
A comedy of love in all its aspects, “As You Like It” takes the stage at the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED in Pittsburgh starting Saturday and continuing through Nov. 20. There will also be two pay-what-you-can previews Thursday and Friday. All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, call the box office at 412-561-6000, ext. 207 or visit picttheatre.org. PICT is requiring proof of vaccination and masks for the 2021-22 season. For more information, visit picttheatre.org/covid-safety-policies/.