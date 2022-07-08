The National Comedy Center, the United States’ official museum dedicated to comedy, and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership are teaming up on the eve of this year’s Picklesburgh festival for the “Pickes & Giggles Comedy Showcase.”
It will turn the spotlight on four rising national comedians – Jackie Faboulous, Sammy Obeid, Rojo Perez and Steven Rogers – and three local comedians.
Admission to the Thursday, July 14 event at the Byham Theater will include $10 Dollar Dills to spend at Picklesburgh plus half off admission to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. The show starts at 8 p.m.
For information go online to TrustArts.org or call 412-456-6666.