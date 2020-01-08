The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program.
Grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for the benefit of the public and community revitalization. The grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. A total of $2.65 million has been set aside for this program, increased from recent years because of the continued popularity of the program.
Two categories of grants – project and construction – are available for historic resources in Pennsylvania listed, or eligible for listing, in the National Register of Historic Places. Applicants may apply for only one type of grant.
Project grants are available for planning and development initiatives that enhance historic preservation in communities. Project grant applications may include municipal planning initiatives focusing on historic resources or may be used to meet building – or project – specific planning goals. Keystone Historic Preservation Project Grants are available between $5,000 and $25,000 and require a 50/50 cash match.
Construction grants are available for rehabilitation, preservation and restoration activities for historic resources that are publicly accessible and under nonprofit or local government ownership. Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grants are available between $5,000 and $100,000 and require a 50/50 cash match.
PHMC will host a webinar about the Keystone Grant program guidelines and application process at 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Prospective applicants are invited to register online. Applications are due March 2. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process and are contingent on the availability of funds.
All PHMC grant applications should now be now submitted on the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance system. The PHMC website has eligibility information and grant guidelines.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online.