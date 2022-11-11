The Holiday Magic Winter Flower Show and Light Garden will return to Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh on Friday, Nov. 18.
With a fun-filled theme of arctic adventure, this year’s show will captivate guests with a variety of topiary creatures and amazing features. This year’s show includes new displays of holiday trees, detailed props, and Phipps’ signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias.
New features for 2022 include a North Pole-inspired display brought to life with polar bear topiaries, purple, blue and green lighting, and an abundance of glistening snowfall lights, and a new display in Winter Light Garden that features a tunnel of neon orange and green rope lights alongside planters of mesh flowers in bold tones of yellow, pink, orange and red.
A new Garden Railroad that puts the National Parks display is on view, too, with miniature recreations of national parks across the United States with interactive features in each landscape.
Members and children under 2 enter free. All member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance. Learn more and reserve tickets at phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Jan. 8.
