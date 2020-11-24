“Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays” is at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh through Jan. 3.
The show features whimsical, elegant and festive displays inside the glowing glasshouse and thousands of unusual winter plants.
To protect the safety of visitors, Phipps is significantly limiting crowd capacity, and the outdoor winter light garden is on hiatus this year.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Phipps will be closed Nov. 26 and Dec. 25, and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Tickets must be reserved in advance.
For information or tickets, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.