The king of monsters is storming his way into Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh.
“Godzilla,” the classic 1954 Japanese monster movie, will be screened at Phipps Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. The original film spawned almost 30 sequels, including 1971’s environmentally-themed “Godzilla vs. Hedorah,” where Godzilla battles a smog monster created by pollution.
Phipps will present “Godzilla” in its original 1954 edition, which includes its original Japanese language track with English subtitles. The screening will be introduced by Stephen Wludarski of the University of Pittsburgh’s Asia on Screen program. After the movie, guests are invited to explore Phipps’ fall flower show, “Japanse Inspirations,” until 10 p.m.
Advance registration is required at phipps.conservatory.org. Seating is limited and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.