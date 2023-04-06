Starting Saturday, May 6, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is presenting "Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter."
This new show will feature horticultural displays and fashion designs inspired by Billy Porter's local roots and array of accomplishments as an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. The exhibit was assembled with the help of six professional fashion designers and costumers and students from Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh CAPA High School. It was designed by Jordyn Melino, the associate director of exhibits.
