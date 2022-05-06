Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is presenting is presenting this year’s summer flower show, “Monet in Bloom,” starting Saturday.
It’s inspired by the works of impressionist painter Claude Monet, and follows in the footsteps of Phipps’ “Van Gogh in Bloom” show in 2019. The gardens of Phipps will bring three-dimensional life to Monet’s scenes of delicate flora and dreamlike design.
The show will wrap up Sunday, Sept. 25. Also, on Saturday, May 14, Phipps’ butterfly forest will open for the first time in three years.
For information, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/Monet.