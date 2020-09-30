Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be launching its fall flower show, “The Poetry of Nature,” Oct. 10.
Poems about nature will accompany displays of thousands of chrysanthemums in an array of colors, shapes and sizes. Guests will also be able to learn about the yearlong process that Phipps horticulturists undertake to grow the mums in the show, and discover the 13 classifications of the flower.
Since 1894, Phipps has been creating chrysanthemum-themed shows, and the fall flower show is the longest-running in the United States.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit phippsconservatory.org.