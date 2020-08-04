Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be celebrating the fresh and healthy foods of the summer season in a virtual edition of Tomato and Garlic Days Aug. 24-27.
For the 16th annual installment of this Pittsburgh tradition, Phipps is offering four evenings of virtual learning for all ages, with proceeds benefiting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Specially-themed virtual culinary courses will present recipes using tomatoes and garlic, two staples of the summer harvest.
For more information and to view the entire event schedule, go online to phipps.conservtory.org.