On Monday, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hosting a guided meditation led by American physician and Buddhist monk Barry Kerzin, the personal physician to the 14th Dalai Lama.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. It will include guided meditations led by Kerzin and a discussion with Richard Placentini, Phipps’ president and CEO. There will also be a question-and-answer session. Attendees can participate in person or remotely. All in-person attendees must wear a mask at all times during the program.
