Starting Oct. 9, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is inviting guests to join a celebration of all things spooky and kooky for this year’s “Fall Flower Show: Happy Troll-O-Ween.”
Along with spooky displays of mischevous trolls, guests can expect an array of chrysanthemums in a kaleidoscope of fall colors.
Since 1894, Phipps has been creating chrysanthemum-themed shows, making it the longest running fall flower show in the nation. The show will be running through Oct. 31. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. All member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance and masks are strongly recommended for all guests and required for unvaccinated guests aged 2 or more.
For tickets or additional information, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.